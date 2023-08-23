Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market cap of $782.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

