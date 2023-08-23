Stifel Nicolaus Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day moving average is $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

