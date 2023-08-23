Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Head to Head Analysis

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Bank Group and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A $10.11 1.02 HarborOne Bancorp $187.09 million 2.44 $45.59 million $0.84 11.68

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Bank Group. Standard Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Standard Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.5%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Standard Bank Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Bank Group and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Bank Group and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A HarborOne Bancorp 14.73% 6.29% 0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Standard Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Standard Bank Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services. The company also provides industry-specific solutions; trade point solutions; fleet solutions; and finance for commercial and personal vehicle, commercial property, and commercial asset, as well as disclosed and non-disclosed debtor. In addition, it offers card and payment solutions, such as digital wallet, prepaid digital cards, contactless payments, mobile payments, credit cards, and internet banking. Further, the company provides investment solutions comprises investment accounts, share trading, financial planning, forex investment, risk limitation, and wealth preservation; and green bonds, and social and sustainable bonds for housing and renewable energy. Additionally, it offers vehicle, life, property, health, and employee protection insurance; wills and estates insurance; commercial cyber insurance; and risk mitigation, insurance spend optimization, and strategic claim management solutions. It serves individuals, businesses, institutions, and corporations. Standard Bank Group Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. The company operated through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

