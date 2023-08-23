Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $469,723.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61.

On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.