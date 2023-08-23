Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $469,723.80.
- On Monday, August 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61.
- On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60.
- On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40.
TEAM opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
