Insider Buying: Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys 64,415 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Donald Smith purchased 64,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.08 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$198,398.20 ($127,178.33).

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

Hotel Property Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Featured Articles

