Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,784 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 390.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

