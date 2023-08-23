Wendall Wierenga Sells 6,020 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.