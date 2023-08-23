BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Chairman Sells $4,849,557.44 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 188,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $4,849,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRP stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter worth $16,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 538,472 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 515,765 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $11,051,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

