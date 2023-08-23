Amit Yoran Sells 4,799 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Amit Yoran sold 5,708 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $214,278.32.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295,201 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable



Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

