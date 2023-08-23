Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.