Douglas D. Wheat Sells 8,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.