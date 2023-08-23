Richard J. Jacquet Sells 33,640 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $522,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,223.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COUR opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.