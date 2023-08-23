Shravan Goli Sells 36,240 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $563,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $13,697,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $431,000.15.

On Monday, July 31st, Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $208,277.08.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

Coursera Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after buying an additional 212,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.