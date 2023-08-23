Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $618.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Kering alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kering

Kering Stock Performance

Kering Company Profile

Kering stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

(Get Free Report

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.