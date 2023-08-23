Financial Analysis: Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) vs. Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51% Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06%

Risk and Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 126.49 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Zentek $50,000.00 2,727.12 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.13

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

Summary

Zentek beats Artemis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

