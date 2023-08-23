Head to Head Analysis: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.66 $109.00 million $725.05 6.84 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.05% 0.77% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

