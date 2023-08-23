Critical Contrast: Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Appen and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Appen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Genpact 1 3 1 0 2.00

Genpact has a consensus target price of $42.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Genpact’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Appen.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genpact $4.41 billion 1.49 $353.40 million $2.19 16.57

This table compares Appen and Genpact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Appen.

Profitability

This table compares Appen and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appen N/A N/A N/A Genpact 9.25% 25.06% 10.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genpact beats Appen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appen

(Get Free Report)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions. It also provides data preparation services comprising machine learning assisted data annotation tools, which include image annotation, video annotation, text, sensor, text utterance, audio annotation, and other solutions; enterprise-ready data annotation platform, which offers smart labeling, workflows, in-platform audit, and enterprise analytics; and knowledge graph and ontology support services. The company was formerly known as Appen Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to Appen Limited in October 2014. Appen Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chatswood, Australia.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.