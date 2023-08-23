Reviewing Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ovintiv pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ovintiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 1.05 $3.64 billion $13.24 3.60 Matador Resources $2.75 billion 2.64 $1.21 billion $7.66 7.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 8 8 0 2.50 Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $57.47, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $71.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 28.27% 16.27% 7.98% Matador Resources 33.46% 27.40% 15.51%

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Ovintiv on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

