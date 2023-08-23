Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $6.40

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software
Upland Software Stock Up 2.6 %
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Upland Software by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 324,277 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Software
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.