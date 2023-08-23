Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $6.40

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Upland Software by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 324,277 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

