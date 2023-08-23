SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $37.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.40.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

