Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

