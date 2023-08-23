Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVNLY

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

(Get Free Report

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.