Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Neoen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOSPF

Neoen Stock Performance

Neoen Company Profile

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

(Get Free Report

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.