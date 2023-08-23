Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $20.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

IAS stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.61. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

