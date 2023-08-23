Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

