WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $840,786.74 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.