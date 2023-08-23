Claudius E. Iv Watts Purchases 10,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $756.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

