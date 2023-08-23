Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFE

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.