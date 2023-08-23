Todd Debonis Sells 16,441 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $21,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,533,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Stock Down 2.3 %

PXLW opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.89. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pixelworks by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pixelworks by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PXLW

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.