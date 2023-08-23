Richard P. Messina Sells 2,040 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $45,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

