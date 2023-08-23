Robert M. Averick Buys 6,500 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

ASYS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.