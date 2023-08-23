Diana Brainard Sells 11,361 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 11,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $28,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Diana Brainard sold 5,275 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $16,088.75.
AlloVir Price Performance
ALVR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
