Russell S. Elmer Sells 91 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

