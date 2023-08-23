Edward O. Garcia Sells 1,181 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

