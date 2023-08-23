Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) CRO Buys $33,492.25 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CRO Robert Joseph Marino purchased 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,642.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 21st, Robert Joseph Marino bought 359 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,937.25.

CZFS opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZFS. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

