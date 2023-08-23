Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 224 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total transaction of $49,143.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,792,542.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $216.67 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $259.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

