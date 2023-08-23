AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Vikas Sinha Sells 10,516 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,173,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vikas Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Vikas Sinha sold 1,198 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $4,264.88.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Vikas Sinha sold 2,983 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $9,098.15.
AlloVir Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
