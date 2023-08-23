Linda Johnson Rice Sells 467 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $6,440,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

