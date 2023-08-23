Linda Johnson Rice Sells 467 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $6,440,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

