Charles M. Doucot Sells 12,700 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) EVP Charles M. Doucot sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $59,182.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Psychemedics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Psychemedics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

