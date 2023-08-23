Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Purchases 1,465 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Option Care Health stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

