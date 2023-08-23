David Helmreich Acquires 20,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) insider David Helmreich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Helmreich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovid alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, David Helmreich bought 50,000 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, David Helmreich bought 100,000 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of CTV opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTV

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,658 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Innovid by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 107,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.