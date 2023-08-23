Mark Woodhams Sells 558 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

