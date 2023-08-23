Roger L. Smith Sells 79,206 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $88,710.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,619 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URG

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520,882 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.