Paul K. Audhya Sells 8,020 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $86,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,226.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

