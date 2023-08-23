Paul K. Audhya Sells 8,020 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $86,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,226.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
