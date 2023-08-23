CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Buys A$59,858.92 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$272.09 ($174.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,858.92 ($38,371.10).

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

Get CSL alerts:

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.