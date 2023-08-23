Kevin Rendino Buys 12,856 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $59,908.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TURN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

