Kevin Rendino Buys 12,856 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $59,908.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TURN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000.

About 180 Degree Capital

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.