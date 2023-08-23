Kevin Rendino Buys 12,856 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $59,908.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TURN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.26.
Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.