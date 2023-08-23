Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

