Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $47.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $30,106,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $39,615,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

