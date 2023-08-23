InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

