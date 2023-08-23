Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,050.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $840.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $572.22 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

